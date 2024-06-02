Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.59

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.59 and traded as low as C$17.92. Air Canada shares last traded at C$18.20, with a volume of 2,192,259 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.12.

Air Canada Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.59. The company has a market cap of C$6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

