Aion (AION) Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Aion has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $92.29 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00086477 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00029009 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012291 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,191.85 or 0.72673797 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

