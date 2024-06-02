Aion (AION) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $698.89 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00087260 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00029694 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012337 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,641.41 or 0.72308914 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

