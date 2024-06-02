Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the April 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Agora by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 746,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 143,501 shares during the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora Stock Down 0.8 %

API stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 102,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,258. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. Agora has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 7.84.

About Agora

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 57.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

