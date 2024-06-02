Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $134.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00.

A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.19.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $130.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.45 and a 200 day moving average of $137.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 110,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 953.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 27,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

