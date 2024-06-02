Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEMD
Aethlon Medical Stock Up 9.2 %
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aethlon Medical
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.