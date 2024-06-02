Aerodrome Finance Price Tops $1.15 on Major Exchanges (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $184.08 million and $21.81 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000397 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Aerodrome Finance Token Profile
Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,074,039,674 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance.
Aerodrome Finance Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
