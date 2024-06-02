aelf (ELF) Trading 2.8% Lower This Week

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000743 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $369.46 million and $16.80 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000962 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000545 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,722,507 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

