Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAP. Mizuho assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.87.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.82. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $112.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 102.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.93%.

In other news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,560 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $127,234,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,882,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,402,000 after buying an additional 842,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,540,000 after acquiring an additional 626,294 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

