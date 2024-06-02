Adero Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Adero Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,431. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.41. The stock has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $357.59.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

