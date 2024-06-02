Adero Partners LLC Takes Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Adero Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $232,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 109.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,139,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,231,000 after buying an additional 1,118,699 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STLA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. 6,816,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,064,642. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

