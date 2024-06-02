Adero Partners LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,891 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded up $6.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.16. 7,500,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,817. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

