Adero Partners LLC Sells 586 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Adero Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22,505.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,489.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 970,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,359,000 after acquiring an additional 943,830 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 67,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,553,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $96.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,762,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,788. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

