Adero Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,729 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,222,000 after purchasing an additional 410,848 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,506,000 after buying an additional 174,883 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,270,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,709,000 after buying an additional 272,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. 10,096,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,837,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.