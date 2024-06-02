Adero Partners LLC Has $56,000 Stock Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enel Chile stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.94. 257,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,640. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 51.15%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2093 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

