Adero Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Adero Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

AMD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.90. The stock had a trading volume of 64,331,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,787,220. The firm has a market cap of $269.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,972 shares of company stock valued at $31,444,628. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

