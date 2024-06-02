ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.19 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,313.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADC Therapeutics

In other ADC Therapeutics news, CEO Ameet Mallik sold 29,731 shares of ADC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $133,194.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 613.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 134,186 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

