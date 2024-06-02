Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Read Our Latest Report on Aclaris Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ACRS stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.23.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aclaris Therapeutics
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.