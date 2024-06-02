Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 207,418 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 61,602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.23.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

