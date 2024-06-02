ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Up 15.9% in May

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 527,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Price Performance

AMKYF opened at $18.91 on Friday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

