9,813 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $9,927,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 422,938 shares of company stock worth $56,763,369. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $110.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,380,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,841. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.95, a PEG ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

