8,986 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,899,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,778,434. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

