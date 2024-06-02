783 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

