735 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.29. The stock had a trading volume of 964,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,717. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $348.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.73.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

