627,958 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Acquired by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 627,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,223,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.86. 3,682,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,989. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

