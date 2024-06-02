5,990 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $529.96. 3,933,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,076. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $519.38 and its 200 day moving average is $497.88. The stock has a market cap of $457.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $535.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

