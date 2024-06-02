5,941 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.36.

Xylem Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $141.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.18.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

