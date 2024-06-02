5,200 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Bought by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 323.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 4.3 %

JACK stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.36. 591,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,624. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.90.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JACK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

