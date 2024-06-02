51,907 Shares in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,126,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,481,000 after buying an additional 245,255 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 100.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 298,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 149,871 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,019,000 after buying an additional 84,375 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 216,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 126,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $121,920.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,989.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $121,920.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,989.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,167 shares of company stock worth $9,782,308. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of Sweetgreen stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $30.75. 2,927,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 2.22. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

