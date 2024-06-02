4,427 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Clear Rock Advisors LLC

Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,977,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

