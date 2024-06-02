40,996 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,287,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,938,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,365,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.76. 3,582,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.18.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

