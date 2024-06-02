3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.55.

Get 3M alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

3M Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.