3,445 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.64. 4,193,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,287,749. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

