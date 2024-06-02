3,405 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,405 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $311,236,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,022,000 after acquiring an additional 210,138 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,840,000 after acquiring an additional 180,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after acquiring an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,729,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,469 shares of company stock worth $12,919,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.04.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $4.79 on Friday, reaching $611.05. 1,602,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,273. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $625.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

