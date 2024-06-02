32,000 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $49,763,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,112,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $17,460,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 507,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 258,275 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 321,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after buying an additional 255,292 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,768. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,463 shares of company stock valued at $274,064 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

