31,306 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Acquired by Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of DFIC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.34. 1,102,200 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

