3,000 Shares in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Acquired by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Reliance by 183.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Stock Up 0.9 %

Reliance stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.78. 687,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,473. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.09 and its 200 day moving average is $298.47. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Reliance

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $6,803,750. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.