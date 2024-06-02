2,104 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.67. 470,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,729. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.78. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

