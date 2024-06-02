15,400 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Purchased by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,546 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.64. 2,510,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,687. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $229.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.45.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

