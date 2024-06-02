1,403 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $2,271,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $1,093.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $888.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $810.61. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,095.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,986 shares of company stock valued at $16,922,971 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

