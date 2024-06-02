13,000 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Purchased by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE:CC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

