1,200 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $89,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:WTS traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.13. The company had a trading volume of 187,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $219.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.21.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Watts Water Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,961. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.