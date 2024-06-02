10,555 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Purchased by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,154,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,540. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.