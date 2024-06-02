10,555 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Purchased by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.
Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,154,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,540. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.
Schwab International Equity ETF Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab International Equity ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.