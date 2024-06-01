Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Raised by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,459 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.2% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.13% of Zoetis worth $117,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,088,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.64.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

