Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Blackhill Capital Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Blackhill Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 2.3% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 808,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,582,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,088,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,166. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.09 and its 200 day moving average is $179.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

