Zcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $47.75 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $26.72 or 0.00039438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $436.23 million and $47.75 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00049290 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00014125 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

