Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Trading Down 0.1%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €23.77 ($25.84) and last traded at €24.03 ($26.12). 469,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €24.05 ($26.14).

Zalando Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

