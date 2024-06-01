Zacks Research Weighs in on McKesson Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for McKesson in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will earn $7.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.96. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $31.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q2 2025 earnings at $7.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $31.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $40.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson stock opened at $569.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $541.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.89. McKesson has a 52 week low of $373.28 and a 52 week high of $570.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Western Trust Bank grew its position in McKesson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,219 shares of company stock worth $10,608,252. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

