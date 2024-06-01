Zacks Research Weighs in on Cincinnati Financial Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $117.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.01. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

