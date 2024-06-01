Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Toyota Motor in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $4.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.77. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $22.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q3 2026 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $22.68 EPS.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $217.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.05. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $255.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

About Toyota Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TM. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $38,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 39.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 461.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.