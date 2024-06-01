Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Toyota Motor in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $4.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.77. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $22.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q3 2026 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $22.68 EPS.
Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $217.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.05. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $255.23.
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.
