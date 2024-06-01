Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Yiren Digital Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of YRD stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.80.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $179.48 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yiren Digital
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.