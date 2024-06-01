Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRDFree Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Yiren Digital Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of YRD stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $179.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth $27,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Yiren Digital



Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

